Banco Santander S.A. Sells 5,960 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.54. 4,319,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,212. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $590.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

