Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,237,877,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,946,000 after purchasing an additional 416,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,410,000 after purchasing an additional 384,730 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.22.

VRTX traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.57. 1,691,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,045. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $496.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,557,311.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,646 shares of company stock worth $14,169,923. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

