Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,388,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 262,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About SS&C Technologies



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

