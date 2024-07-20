Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,448,152 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,902,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,118,136. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

