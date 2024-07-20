Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 2.3%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 681,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 264,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Banyan Gold Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.69.
About Banyan Gold
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
