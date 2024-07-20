Barclays Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $49.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.92.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,984,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,448,152 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 243,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.