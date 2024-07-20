Barclays Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $121.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Shares of MS opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,454 shares of company stock worth $26,870,683. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 137,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

