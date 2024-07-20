Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0474

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $316.49 million and $1.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.06 or 0.05241716 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00042579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002194 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,989,197 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,289,197 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

