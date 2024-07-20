Beldex Price Tops $0.0457 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $305.01 million and approximately $979,692.18 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.76 or 0.05239995 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00042857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,990,548 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,290,548 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

