Berenberg Bank Increases AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target to GBX 410

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.80) to GBX 410 ($5.32) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.68) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

LON AJB traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 427 ($5.54). 998,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,962. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 383.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 334.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 434 ($5.63).

In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.02), for a total value of £25,155 ($32,622.23). In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.10), for a total value of £467,670 ($606,497.21). Also, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.02), for a total value of £25,155 ($32,622.23). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $44,865. Company insiders own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.