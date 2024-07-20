BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,652.50 ($34.40).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,500 ($58.36) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.42) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Down 1.1 %

About BHP Group

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,150 ($27.88) on Monday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,124 ($27.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,284.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,321.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.