Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,122.26

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,122.26 ($14.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,246.92 ($16.17). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,236 ($16.03), with a volume of 329,809 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,359 ($17.62) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.38) to GBX 1,285 ($16.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($17.05) to GBX 1,385 ($17.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,192.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,455.45%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,238 ($16.05) per share, with a total value of £99,510.44 ($129,049.98). Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

