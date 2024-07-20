Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Up 1%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €52.20 ($56.74) and last traded at €49.80 ($54.13). 75,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.30 ($53.59).

Bilfinger Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.07.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

