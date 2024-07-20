BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.50

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.50 and traded as high as C$10.08. BioSyent shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 4,880 shares changing hands.

BioSyent Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$116.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.93.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.07. BioSyent had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of C$7.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5544319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioSyent Company Profile

In other news, insider BioSyent Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,627.95. Insiders sold a total of 4,132 shares of company stock worth $39,956 over the last ninety days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Further Reading

