BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $835.96 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $67,314.06 or 0.99971864 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $835.96 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00074931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 66,615.89617661 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.