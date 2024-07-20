BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Tops $834.25 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $834.25 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $67,176.88 or 1.00007437 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011663 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

