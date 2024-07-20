BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $67,194.01 or 0.99960569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $834.47 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 66,615.89617661 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

