Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $67,171.88

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $67,171.88 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,325.20 billion and $835.93 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00588027 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00050138 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00070788 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,728,456 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
