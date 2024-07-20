Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 16.2% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $21,954.71 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00076990 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009705 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

