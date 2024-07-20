Bitcoin Price Reaches $67,333.01 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,328.37 billion and $1.13 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67,333.01 on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.17 or 0.00589863 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00050003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00071155 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,728,371 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

