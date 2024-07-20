Bitcoin Price Reaches $67,333.01 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,328.37 billion and $1.13 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67,333.01 on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.17 or 0.00589863 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00050003 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00071155 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,728,371 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.