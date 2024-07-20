BitShares Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $104,761.03 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000665 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000609 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,329,405 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

