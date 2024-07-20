BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,475 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,756. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.35, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

