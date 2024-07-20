BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.59

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 19,382 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

