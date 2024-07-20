BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.59

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 19,382 shares.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.