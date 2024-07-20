BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.18

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 33374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

