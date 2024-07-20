BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.18

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 33374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
