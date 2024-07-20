Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 115 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

