Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,473 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

IWP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.15. 4,221,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,591. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

