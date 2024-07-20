Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 265 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $655,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after buying an additional 659,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $97,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $330.14. 1,397,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,319. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $347.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.41.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

