Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 52,947 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. 2,700,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

