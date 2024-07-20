Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Rapid7 worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 8.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 80.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 449,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

