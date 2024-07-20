Blair William & Co. IL Buys 5,189 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Palomar were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,930.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,930.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,640,926 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.