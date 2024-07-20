Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after buying an additional 258,753 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after buying an additional 156,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

