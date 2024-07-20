Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,525 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 337,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 145,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

STWD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 2,006,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

