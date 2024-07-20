Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,658. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Read Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.