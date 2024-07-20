Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. 1,654,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,141. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $98.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.