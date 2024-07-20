Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,896 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,611,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,875,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,875,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,943 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.52. 1,602,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.91.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

