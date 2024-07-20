Blair William & Co. IL Sells 27,818 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,818 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.56% of QuinStreet worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in QuinStreet by 1,634.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in QuinStreet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 118,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,391. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Singular Research upgraded QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

