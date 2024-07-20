Blair William & Co. IL Sells 281 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Avid Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.97. The company had a trading volume of 172,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,649. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $275.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.20.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

