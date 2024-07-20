Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,615 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 364,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. 905,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,822. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,741 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

