Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $28.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $895.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,329. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,006.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $936.59. The stock has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.