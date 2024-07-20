Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,006 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,222,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

