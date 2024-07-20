BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading Up 12.2%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 18,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.84 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.42.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

