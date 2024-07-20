Blur (BLUR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $119.77 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Blur has a total market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $119.77 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,750,227,391.6952052 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.21608217 USD and is up 15.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $75,271,739.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

