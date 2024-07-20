BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $373.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $373.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $480.44.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $484.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $463.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $509.48. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,629,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

