BNB (BNB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $594.57 or 0.00886150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,581,812 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,581,889.21189356. The last known price of BNB is 591.25156058 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2195 active market(s) with $2,064,961,995.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

