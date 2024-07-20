BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

