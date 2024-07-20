BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AY stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

View Our Latest Report on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.