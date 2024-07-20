BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

