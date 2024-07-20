Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.53

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$72.53 and traded as high as C$76.10. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$75.83, with a volume of 68,304 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.92.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.