BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

