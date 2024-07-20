Brighton Jones LLC Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 16,157,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

